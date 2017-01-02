

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





In the wake of massive flooding and tornado touchdowns in Windsor last year, the city’s fire chief is again pushing for a mass emergency online notification system.

Fire chief Bruce Montone says the proposal was scrapped in 2016 during city budget talks, but that the system should be brought online in 2017.

He says it's important to keep residents in the know and provide instructions during severe weather.

The cost of the online system would be about $65,000. The report will be discussed during the city's 2017 budget deliberations.

Last year, the town of Tecumseh introduced an alert system that was utilized during the intense storms in September.