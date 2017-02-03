

CTV Windsor





Lakeshore fire crews responded to a two story home around 11:30 Thursday morning in the 7000 block of St. Clair Road.

Firefighters say the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

A mother and her adult son were out at the time and discovered the fire and their dog had died when returned home.

Fire Chief, John Quennel, says the damage was so extensive that the cause will be listed as undetermined.

He estimates the damage at $200,000.