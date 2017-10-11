

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says that flooding is occurring along portions of the shoreline in Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park.

ECRA has issued a flood warning that area of Leamington and a flood watch for parts of the Lake St. Clair shoreline in Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

Due to continuing winds out of the east/northeast blowing at 30 to 50 kilometre an hour with gusts to 60 km/hr, flooding is presently occurring within the Cotterie Park Road area.

In the affected area, portions of the traveled road surface and private lands are covered with water.

Flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves may also impact other shoreline areas today and tomorrow along the east shoreline of the Municipality of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park as easterly winds are predicted to continue throughout tomorrow.

The public is advised to avoid these areas.

People who must access these areas are advised to use extreme caution when traveling through floodwater. Flowing water, standing water and waves overtopping shoreline breakwalls can be extremely dangerous. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from flowing water, standing water and shoreline/breakwall areas.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday morning.