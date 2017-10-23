Drug awareness strategy unveiled for Catholic school board
Director of Education Paul Picard revealed details of the strategy at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, October 23, 2017
The Windsor Essex County District School Board has unveiled a new drug strategy.
The board-wide strategy will address the issues around the use of opioids and other drugs among students.
Director of Education Paul Picard revealed details of the strategy at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School on Monday.
He was joined by representatives from LaSalle police, the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid Strategy Leadership Committee and representatives from the student council and parent council.
