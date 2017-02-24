

International dragon boat races are officially returning to Windsor’s Sandpoint Beach in July as the 15th annual Festival for the Cure returns to the Rose City.

President Gerry Orum says the approval from city officials came Thursday and preparations are already underway.

Since 2003, more than 1,000 teams have competed to raise more than $3.4 million to benefit breast cancer care in local hospitals.

Dragon Boats for the Cure originally pulled up stakes and moved to the Town of Tecumseh during the Windsor outside workers strike.

A decision was made to again look at Windsor when Tecumseh Council declined a request to move the festival’s tent village closer to the waterfront.

Orum tells CTV News there are spots available for teams to register for this year’s event.