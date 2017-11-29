

CTV Windsor





A Windsor doctor accused of sexually abusing patients has date set for a disciplinary hearing.

The provincial college of physicians and surgeons has scheduled Feb. 12 for Dr. Ravi Shenava to begin arguments about the merits of the allegations.

Besides alleged sexual abuse, the 67-year-old psychiatrist is alleged by the disciplinary committee to have engaged in an act or omission relevant to the practise of medicine, which would be regarded by peers as disgraceful, dishonorable or unprofessional.

The Windsor doctor also faces multiple counts of criminal charges of sexual assault involving six women.

A judgment in one of the cases is expected to be handed down next month.