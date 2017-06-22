Featured
Dilkens wants residents to join his ward walks
Mayor Drew Dilkens walks around Ward 4 in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:17PM EDT
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is walking city neighbourhoods and wants you to join him.
The mayor is taking walks in different wards to talk to resident about the issues that matter to residents.
A small group joined him Wednesday evening for approximately three kilometres in Ward 4, starting from Willistead Park.
The mayor stopped to address an issue of overgrown trees blocking a sidewalk.
Another walk is scheduled Thursday in Ward 3, starting at Jackson Park at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting
