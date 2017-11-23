

Are you ready for some football?

If you like American football, then you can watch CTV Windsor all day Thursday.

All three games in the NFL will be served up for the American Thanksgiving holiday.

It begins with a pregame show at 11 a.m. before the Detroit Lions (6-4) host the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 12:30 p.m. in a fierce NFC North division matchup. Both teams are streaking. The Lions have won three games in a row. The Vikings have won six consecutive games.

The Dallas Cowboys (5-5) will try to snap a two game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Charges (4-6) at 4:30 p.m.

The New York Giants (2-8) will be in Washington to take on the Redskins (4-6) in a matchup of NFC East division rivals. The Giants are coming off an upset win over Kansas City on Sunday.

CTV Windsor will still deliver local news throughout the day Thursday.

CTV Windsor will be web streaming its 6 p.m. newscast with Jim Crichton at www.Windsor.ctvnews.ca.

Our 11 p.m. newscast follows the evening game.

