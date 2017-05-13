Featured
Crews battle vacant house fire on Marentette Ave.
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 11:29AM EDT
A fire at a vacant home in Windsor kept firefighters busy Saturday morning.
Crews were called to 527 Marentette Ave. around 4 a.m. to heavy fire conditions.
In about an hour, the fire had been mostly knocked back with crews just dealing with hot spots.
No word on any injuries at this point.
