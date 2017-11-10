

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent Police are hiring.

The Police Service says it “strives to attract, identify and hire the best available candidates and thereby ensure those candidates will contribute to the professionalism of our organization.”

The force as a “Recruit Selection Testing” process, which is described as “an important component of our selection process as it assists us to identify those best candidates.”

There are a number of requirements. A candidate must be a Canadian citizen, and they must pass a medical and physical test and have no more than six demerit points on their driver’s license.

Constable and cadet recruitment will remain open until January.

For more information, check out their website.