

Chatham, CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent Police officers say they had bleach poured on them after emergency crews responded to a report of smoke coming out from under an apartment door.

Around 2:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Timmins Crescent in Chatham.

Police say when crews arrived on scene a man inside the apartment refused to let them in.

The jaws of life were used to pry open the door and, as officers entered, the man poured bleach on them.

Police say he also slapped the first officer in the face and grabbed the second officer in the groin area. He was pepper-sprayed and restrained so emergency crews could extinguish the fire on the stove.

A 54-year-old Chatham man was arrested for mischief endangering life and also two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

The man was taken to hospital for a medical assessment.