

CTV Windsor





The Chatham-Kent Drug Awareness Council and Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit announced Sunday that they are marking International Overdose Awareness Day.

The announcement comes as a recent report from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, stated that the Eire St. Clair LIHN has the highest per population opioid dispensing rate in Ontario

International Overdose Awareness Day is set for Aug. 31. This will be the first year an event will be held in Chatham-Kent.

It is a remembrance event for those who have died from fatal drug overdoses since 2001. The event is organized on the understanding that no one need feel shame or disgrace over a drug overdose.

It is also an opportunity to provide public education around overdose with a focus on prevention of overdose related permanent injuries and mortalities.