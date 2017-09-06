

CTV Windsor





The Detroit International Bridge company has received a permit that company officials say means they can now proceed with a twin span over the Detroit River.

In a media release sent out Wednesday afternoon, the Bridge company declared “The Ambassador Bridge will now build North America’s longest cable stayed bridge next to the original span of the privately funded Ambassador Bridge which was the longest suspension bridge when it opened in 1929.”

The permit in question is ther International Bridges and Tunnels Act (IBTA), which is under federal jurisdiction through Transport Canada.

“We especially thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada for issuance of the final permit supporting our Company to make this major investment in international infrastructure,” said Matthew Maroun, whose family owns the Ambassador Bridge.

“There have been many challenges our company has faced over the years in pursuit of this moment. We are now tasked with the duty to construct a privately funded bridge with the hard work of thousands of engineers, steel workers, construction experts that will be employed to deliver this once in a lifetime project.”

The porposed twin span wouljd be six lanes, three in each direction. The project would include new and expanded CBSA commercial facilities and 12 additional commercial inspection booths.

The Bridge Company also says they are funding the bridge privately.

“We know there are those who never thought our permit would be approved. Hopefully, now we can all come together and take pride in watching a new bridge rise across the shared border between our great nations,” says Maroun.

