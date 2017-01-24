Featured
Appeal launched in relation to bingo lawsuit
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 5:18AM EST
Lawyers representing the plaintiffs in a bingo class action lawsuit have launched an appeal following a judge’s ruling to lift an order protecting the identity of charities opting out of the suit.
The lawyer for the City of Windsor and Town of Tecumseh says the order was necessary to allow them to talk freely to their clients.
Brendan Van Niejenhuis argues that both communities needed the names to find out the scope of the lawsuit. A Superior Court judge agreed stating there was insufficient evidence to establish a serious threat to the plaintiffs in this case.
The appeal of the decision will be in Toronto next month.
Both municipalities are accused of collecting an excessive amount of fees for charity bingos and other fundraisers dating back to 1993.
