WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex COVID Care Coalition received a $4,000 donation Wednesday thanks Windsorites sporting #YQGStandStrong t-shirts.

The t-shirts came as a joint effort between Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, BB Branded Boutique and the United Way. The collaboration was launched in March and since then $5 from each online sale has gone toward the coalition operated by the United Way.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has impacted our lives and our community in complex ways. Across Windsor-Essex, individuals, families, businesses and organizations have stepped up to help make a difference,” Dilkens said in a news release. “Together, we’ve shown how YQG Stands Strong. This homegrown t-shirt campaign was about taking that message of hope and using it to support those who most need a helping hand.”

BB Branded Boutique presented a $4,000 cheque to the United Way, “owing to the tremendous level of local support for the keepsake product.”

The funding will be used to help with youth virtual engagement and online learning support for vulnerable youth and children in Windsor-Essex.

The t-shirts are locally designed and printed. They were made to uplift community spirit during the pandemic as well as highlight TWEPI’s social media campaign sharing good news stories and images of the region.

“The BB Branded family is honoured to be a part of this community initiative. We believe in investing back into our city so we can always stand strong together,” said co-owner Ayad Saddy.

A limited number of shirts are still available through BB Branded Boutique.