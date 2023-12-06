Youth charged with uttering threats at high school in Leamington

Essex County OPP have charged a 15-year-old youth with uttering threats in connection with an incident at a high school in Leamington.

On Tuesday, police received a report of threats made by a student. As a result of the investigation, police located the 15-year-old student and was arrested without incident.

Police say there were no public safety concerns associated with this incident.

There were no injuries.

The youth's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The teen has been charged with Uttering Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm.

