WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Youth charged with uttering threats at high school in Leamington

    File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

    Essex County OPP have charged a 15-year-old youth with uttering threats in connection with an incident at a high school in Leamington.

    On Tuesday, police received a report of threats made by a student. As a result of the investigation, police located the 15-year-old student and was arrested without incident.

    Police say there were no public safety concerns associated with this incident.

    There were no injuries.

    The youth's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

    The teen has been charged with Uttering Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm.

    The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

    If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News