Youth arrested for alleged gunpoint robbery in west Windsor

Windsor police have arrested a 17-year-old male after an alleged gunpoint robbery in west Windsor.

Officers responded to a report of robbery in the 1100 block of California Avenue on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the victim, a 23-year-old man, was approached by a suspect, who brandished a gun, threatened him, and stole his cell phone and wallet. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police service dog Fuse and his handler tracked the suspect to a residence in the 1200 block of California Ave. The youth was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, wearing a disguise, and failure to comply with a release order. The firearm located and seized was determined to be a BB gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.