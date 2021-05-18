WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced Tuesday, individuals 12 years of age to 17 years of age will be able to book an appointment to receive their first dose of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine.

To ensure you are eligible, review page 18 of the Ministry of Health guidance document.

A reminder, the Moderna vaccine has not been approved to be administered to individuals younger than 18 years of age.

Appointments are required at all at the targeted vaccination clinics with no walk-ins permitted. Those under 16 years of age must be accompanied by their custodial parent and/or guardian at the vaccination clinic.

Also beginning Tuesday, adults 18 years and older, born in 2003 or earlier and essential workers who cannot work from home that are 16 years and older, born in 2005 or earlier are also eligible to book their first dose.

The full list of essential workers can be found on page 21 of the Ministry of Health guidance document.

Appointments for the above groups at the targeted COVID-19 vaccination clinics are for first doses only and must be scheduled through the online booking system or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200.