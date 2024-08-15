Young drivers invited to learn safe driving skills

The Ford Driving Skills for Life program is coming to Windsor, inviting young drivers, ages 16 to 19, to learn proper handling of a vehicle.

It will take place at the WFCU Centre at 8787 McHugh Street, Windsor on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. The program will be held in collaboration with the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF).

Statistics released by TIRF outlines that drivers within these ages have the highest crash risk of any drivers.

“Between 2017 and 2021, this age group in fatal crashes had higher rates of distraction than almost all other age groups and almost half (44.6 per cent) tested positive for drugs,” said TIRF.

“To address this, Ford Driving Skills for Life offers newly licensed teens with the opportunity to experience hands-on advanced driver training and education in a safe, simulated and controlled environment.”

The clinic will look at four different areas that often are critical factors in over 60 per cent of crashes: Hazard recognition, vehicle handling, distracted and impaired driving and safety in mobility.

Safety in mobility is new this year, looking at safe scooter riding, Dutch Reach (reaching with your furthest hand to open the vehicle door) and “Door Zone” education. It also will explore sharing the road with bicycles and scooters.

The clinic is completely free and will offer hands-on experiences.

The Ford Driving Skills for Life program will take place on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 at the WFCU Centre, with morning and afternoon classes running. You can sign up here.