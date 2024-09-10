Grape Fest returns to Caboto Club this weekend

A long-time festival of Italian heritage and culture is making a comeback in the city of Windsor.

The Giovanni Caboto Club will host the revitalized Grape Fest this weekend, a three-day event from Friday until Sunday.

The festival dates back to 1971 and ran each summer until the early 1990s and was attended by thousands of locals. The showcase of activities and diverse entertainment will feature Italian cuisine, wine, and music - including the popular spaghetti-eating contest and grape stomping.

It's a family-oriented affair that invites all and is likely to bring back memories of the late summer season for many Windsorites.

Craig Moro is the vice-president and member of the Board of Directors at the Giovanni Caboto Club.

Moro is excited to be a part of the revival of a much loved and missed past-time in the community. Moro is expecting a sizable turnout over the weekend.

"You can get tickets at the Club if you like - or you can go online,” said Moro. “It's $15 in advance, $20 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will go to the 12 local charities that support the Caboto Club's charity pasta nights that we have once a month, every year, so, looking forward to that."