Police presence in downtown apartment buildings create reduction in violent crime

Reports indicate that violent crime in Winsdor’s Glengarry neighbourhood has decreased from an average of four incidents a month, to one.

Prompted by concerns from residents and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, Windsor police began stationing officers inside of local apartment buildings roughly four weeks ago in an effort to deter crime, and increase security.

Constable Bianca Jackson said that their presence is making an obvious impact, “We are seeing people who have outstanding warrants for their arrest, and committing crimes in real time.”

She said that the initiative has resulted in a 39 per cent increase in arrests in those the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry. “The residents who live in the area are very happy to see that as well as, the feeling of safety - they are feeling much more safe in their buildings.”

Part of a the larger ‘strengthen the core’ plan, Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino said that the program is a step in the right direction, “We're making traction and, you know, just got to keep our foot on the gas and keep things going the way they're going and make sure that things don't get back to the way they used to be.”

The buildings on Glengarry have been the target of police in reducing crime, September 10, 2024 (Bob Bellaccico/CTV News Windsor)

In the past month one violent crime incident was reported to police, representing a sharp decline compared to the 28 crimes that were logged in the first seven months of this year.

That success is in part credited to collaboration between police officers, the nurse-police team, problem-oriented policing team and the crisis response team.

Jackson credits these relationships with the obvious statistical successes, “All these units, working together to make sure we bring help for mental health services, substance abuse and social disorder right there in real time we're able to bring help to our community in a more efficient way. “

A two-day operation in late August resulted in 24 arrests, 48 criminal charges, and 10 outstanding warrants served.

Councillor Renaldo said that other communities should take note of Windsor’s success, “If it's working here, it can work in other places.”

- with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellaccico