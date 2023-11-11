'You can make a difference': City of Windsor looking for 'snow angels' ahead of winter season

Winter hasn’t yet begun in the Rose City, but Windsor officials are already at work making sure there are enough volunteers for its Snow Angels Program.

According to the City of Windsor, the hunt is currently on for volunteers willing to be ‘snow angels’ for people in this upcoming winter.

The program works by matching volunteer snow shovellers from around the community with seniors and persons with physical disabilities living in Windsor who need assistance in clearing snow.

“Not only is snow on walkways and stairs a potential hazard to those with limited mobility, but it can also make it difficult for service providers like police, fire and ambulance, mail carriers and meter readers to do their jobs safely and efficiently,” the release reads.

According to the city, volunteers must be 16 years of age or older, which means the program is an ideal way for high school students to round out their 40-hour community involvement requirement.

In addition, registered volunteers will also be entered into a draw to win a tablet or one of two $50 recreational gift cards that can be used towards community centre programs, facility rentals and swimming.

To register as a volunteer, you can call 311 or go online to the 311 Online website and select “Snow Angels Volunteer Registration" from the drop down menu.

Program details are also available on the Snow Angels website.