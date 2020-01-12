WINDSOR, ONT. -- A warning to residents still holding onto their red and white health cards: you'll soon be out of luck.

As of July 1, the province will no longer accept any old cards still in circulation. This comes more than 25 years after the province first announced the red and white cards were being phased out.

There are still about 300,000 old cards in circulation.

People with the cards will get notices this month, followed by monthly reminders to get a new card.

Anyone without a new card by July 1 will have to pay upfront for health services, but will be reimbursed once they get their new card.

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj says getting a new health card before July 1 is free and he is urging the public to get it done as soon as possible.