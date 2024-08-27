WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Ice cream thieves in Wallaceburg looking to cool down overnight

    A couple of thieves in Wallaceburg were caught looking for a late-night treat, according to police.

    Around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw two men on Lowe Avenue with several boxes of ice cream.

    Police then learned a local business had been broken into.

    A 64-year-old man from Chatham-Kent was arrested and taken to police headquarters and released with conditions. Police are still looking for a second man they believe to be involved.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

