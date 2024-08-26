WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Riverside Drive East closure planned Wednesday

    Riverside Drive and Strabane in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps) Riverside Drive and Strabane in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)
    The City of Windsor is letting the public know about a road closure on Riverside Drive East this week.

    Riverside will be closed between Strabane Avenue and Pillette Road for road repairs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

    Detour signage will be in place.

    Giorgi Bros is doing the construction.

    For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.

