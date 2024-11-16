Michelle Wright honoured with snowplough and mural in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent welcomed Canadian country music legend Michelle Wright home for the holidays with two unique tributes, highlighting her connection to the community.

The Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer grew up in Merlin, a town within the municipality.

During her visit Friday, she took part in a ceremony unveiling a snowplough named in her honour — “Snow Wright.”

The plough’s name was chosen through a community contest that engaged hundreds of residents.

“Every now and then, the community reaches out and creates an opportunity to make me feel special,” Wright said. “This is just another one of those ideas.”

The musician reflected on her time growing up in the area, sharing memories of snowy days along the 14th concession and the roads near Morpeth and Merlin.

“Every time I come home and I’m driving around these streets and these roads, it’s like part of my DNA,” she said. “There’s a feeling I don’t get anywhere else.”

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff, who was on hand for the unveiling of the snowplough, highlighted the value honouring individuals like Wright, who have brought recognition to their hometown.

“She serves as amazing inspiration for so many youth — so many people — to say, I can be from a small town and be really big,” said the mayor.

He added that the decal bearing the “Snow White” moniker was paid for by sponsors, so it didn’t cost the taxpayers.

In addition to the snowplough, Wright participated in the unveiling of an art piece at the Chatham Civic Centre.

(L-R) Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Caniff poses with 18-year-old artist Lucy Thrift and Wright. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

The detailed portrait of her, drawn entirely in pencil, was created by 18-year-old Lucy Thrift, a Chatham-Kent Secondary School student.

Thrift, who has previously crafted portraits of local baseball legends Fergie Jenkins and Bill Atkinson, spent approximately 100 hours on the piece.

“A couple of years ago, if you told me this, I’d never believe you,” said Thrift. “I’m really thankful and honoured to be the one to do these pieces.”

Wright also served as the Grand Marshal of Chatham’s Santa Claus Parade Friday evening.

Reflecting on her visit, she expressed gratitude for the community’s continued support.

“It’s always nice to be home,” she said.

The visit comes during a busy holiday season for Wright, who recently reissued her holiday album A Wright Christmas and More, featuring three new songs.

Next she embarks on The Great Canadian Roadtrip tour with Doc Walker and Jason McCoy.

The tour kicks off in Summerside, PEI, on November 27, with Ontario dates scheduled for December 2025.

For Wright, Chatham-Kent remains a place where she always feels at home, no matter where her career takes her.

“There’s nothing like coming home,” she said.