WPS seek suspect in car theft investigation

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a vehicle was taken from a convenience store in the city.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a store in the 900 block of Wyandotte St. E for the reported theft.

The suspect is described as a whit man, age 35-50 with blond facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a cream-coloured toque, brown winter jacket, grey jogging pants, and dark boots and he carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or CrimeStoppers.