WINDSOR
Windsor

    • WPS seek suspect in car theft investigation

    Windsor police are trying to identifying a man who they say stole a vehicle from a convenience store. Jan. 23, 2024
    Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a vehicle was taken from a convenience store in the city.

    On Tuesday, officers responded to a store in the 900 block of Wyandotte St. E for the reported theft.

    The suspect is described as a whit man, age 35-50 with blond facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a cream-coloured toque, brown winter jacket, grey jogging pants, and dark boots and he carried a black backpack.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or CrimeStoppers.

