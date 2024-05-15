Wheatley and Tilbury boil water advisory remains in place as health units await sample results

WINDSOR
    Pipe repairs have been completed in Wheatley and Tilbury and the piping has been disinfected following Monday’s Boil Water Advisory (BWA).

    Day One’s bacteria sampling results came back all clear from the lab Wednesday, meaning no E. Coli or total coliforms (potable water) was found.

    Day Two’s sample results should be known Thursday.

    The Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Public Health Units are waiting for the Day Two samples and Wednesday’s sample downstream of the pump before they decide to lift the BWA.

    Their goal is to have the system off the BWA before the long weekend.

