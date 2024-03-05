WPS looking for suspect in fraud investigation

Windsor police are looking for a person in relation to a fraud investigation.

Police said on Nov. 6, a man submitted an online credit card application using a false identity.

In December, the same person visited a bank branch in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. to register the card’s PIN number.

According to police, he then maxed out the card to its full debt limit.

The suspect is described as an Asian male with medium-dark skin, curly black hair, and glasses.

If you can identify the suspect, contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).