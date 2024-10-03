Arrest warrant issued for break-and-enter suspect, two arrested

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a break-and-enter investigation following the arrest of two others.

On Tuesday, WPS received a report of a break-in at a home in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive East.

Officers said a preliminary investigation showed two people broke into a home while a third was in a vehicle in the driveway.

The suspects allegedly stole various items that included jewelry, a computer and an electric bike.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old David Lanno, who is at large. He is described as a white man, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, around 150 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes.

A 46-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with break-and-enter charges, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of a judicial order. They were arrested on Wednesday in the 600 block of Aylmer Avenue.

Anyone with information surrounding this investigation, or who knows Lanno’s location, is asked to contact the WPS’ Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350.

Anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.