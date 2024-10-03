Crash impacts morning traffic on Ouellette Avenue
A multi-vehicle collision on the Ouellette Avenue overpass impacted morning commuters heading to downtown Windsor on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Ouellette north of Eugenie Street just after 9 a.m.
Five vehicles appeared to be part of the incident.
CTV News has reached out to Windsor police for details.
American expat votes in Canada could 'change everything': election expert
With the U.S. election widely predicted to be a close race, some believe American voters in Canada and overseas will be crucial in helping elect the new president about a month from now.
Ontario family devastated after losing thousands to online flight ticket scam
An Ontario family was planning a religious trip to Saudi Arabia that included 10 people, but when they were checking in for their flights, the family discovered some of their tickets were fake.
Grandparents found hugging each other after fallen tree killed them in their South Carolina home
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.
Canadian figure skater suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
Influential prophesizing pastors believe reelecting Trump is a win in the war of angels and demons
Thousands sang, cheered and prayed as multiple preachers declared Donald Trump to be God's favoured candidate to defeat what one called the “forces of darkness.”
W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco
Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'
B.C. man ordered to pay damages for defamatory Google review
A B.C. man has been ordered to pay a total of $4,000 to a Coquitlam company and its two owners because of a negative review he posted on Google.
DEVELOPING Israel extends evacuation warnings in Lebanon, signalling a wider offensive
The Israeli military on Thursday warned people to evacuate a city and other communities in southern Lebanon that are north of a UN-declared buffer zone, signalling that it may widen a ground operation launched earlier this week against the Hezbollah militant group.
A 5th recall for Tesla Cybertruck within a year, the latest due to rearview display
Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year.
Tenants union fighting 'largest renovictor in Ontario'
Renters in Kitchener, Ont. have joined with a local tenants union to call out the 'largest renovictor in Ontario.'
Solving a 57-year-old mystery could depend on finding DNA match
What happened to two Ontario men who left on a fishing trip 57 years ago and never returned home? That's something police say could be answered with a DNA sample.
Elmira jewellery store closing up for good just shy of its 100th anniversary
The family-owned business, which has been a fixture on Arthur Street South since 1927, made the difficult decision to shut down following a smash and grab robbery back in June.
Transport truck fire shuts down section of Highway 402
Drivers on Highway 402 in the area of Wonderland Road may have experienced some delays on Wednesday. OPP and London fire were on scene after a transport truck caught fire around 4:30 p.m.
Client dies after visiting London’s Carepoint facility
An investigation is underway at London's safe consumption site after someone who visited the facility died.
Police cruiser struck on Highway 402, officer uninjured
According to police, the police vehicle was parked on the shoulder in a construction zone with its lights activated when it was struck by a tractor trailer traveling east.
Councillor Clare Riepma reprimanded, docked pay for code of conduct violations
Ward 1 Councillor Clare Riepma will be docked 15 days' pay and was sternly reprimanded for violating the City of Barrie's code of conduct on two separate occasions.
Tenants flee kitchen fire
Smoke alarms alerted apartment occupants of a kitchen fire below.
Aurora, Ont. man convicted of manslaughter after wife's disappearance sentenced
An Aurora, Ont. man who has maintained his innocence despite being convicted of killing his wife will learn his fate in a Newmarket courtroom on Wednesday.
Northern Ont. trial begins with shocking details about murder scene
The jury at the trial of a second-degree murder suspect in Sudbury on Wednesday heard graphic details of the crime scene discovered in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day 2020.
Closing arguments expected in ex-Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury is expected to hear closing arguments today in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial.
Sault council agrees to buy former hospital property for $4.75M
City council in Sault Ste. Marie has decided to purchase the former general hospital site, with an eye on demolishing the property and selling it to a buyer serious about redevelopment.
CTV Northern Ontario producer wins lifetime achievement award
A woman who has worked for CTV News Northern Ontario for 50 years was honoured Tuesday night with a lifetime achievement award.
BREAKING
BREAKING Several schools in Kemptville and Iroquois, Ont. closed today after alleged threats, board says
Several schools are closed in Kemptville, Ont. today as police investigate a threat targeting a Catholic high school in the community.
Most Canadians want employers to be flexible on hybrid work arrangements in the future, survey finds
Most Canadians want employers to be flexible on hybrid work policies in the future, saying work-from-home arrangements enhance employee productivity and well-being, according to a new survey.
OC Transpo expected to provide start date for Trillium Line trial running at technical briefing
OC Transpo will be providing an update today on the Trillium Line LRT, including an anticipated start date for trial running.
Heavy police presence at Midtown Toronto apartment building after officer shot
There is a heavy police presence at a Midtown apartment building this morning after a Toronto police officer was shot in the area on Wednesday night.
More Ontario school boards in deficit, using reserves: ministry documents
An increasing number of Ontario school boards are reporting deficits and are using or even depleting their reserves, according to internal Ministry of Education briefing documents.
Quebec wants to tackle 'scourge' of sharing intimate images without consent
Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barette announced on Wednesday evening, in a highly original move, that the Quebec government was preparing to legislate on the sharing of intimate images without consent.
Family left with $7,000 vet bill after cat survives 11th-floor plunge
Eva Abdul Khalek is grateful. Her cat Luigi survived a fall from their 11th-floor balcony. The family believes the cat snuck out, likely through the balcony door that was left open.
Man, 82, expected to recover after being struck by vehicle crossing the street in Montreal
An 82-year-old man has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Montreal.
'It will take time': Wab Kinew reflects on first year as Manitoba premier
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a honeymoon with voters one year after his NDP government was elected, but there are challenges ahead in fulfilling promises to improve health care and balance the budget.
Armed man dies following officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg apartment
A man has died and Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Unknown Canadian soldier from First World War identified as Manitoba man
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
Nav Canada has no record of 'chemtrails' conversation with Alberta government
There are renewed questions over a recent comment by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on whether the province is being sprayed from above by so-called chemtrails.
Prime Video's NHL reality series to debut Friday: 'There was no holding back'
The six-part "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" docuseries debuts Friday, a behind-the-scenes sports showcase from Prime Video.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Gradual warming trend begins
Temperatures managed to stay above 0 C across most (possibly all) of the Edmonton region this morning as cloud cover hung around and helped insulate things.
Calgary's quality of life takes hit amid rising costs, new report suggests
A new report from the Calgary Foundation paints a concerning picture of the city's quality of life, highlighting rising costs, housing challenges and safety concerns.
Phone, internet outage affects Rocky View Schools
A severed cable near Calgary is to blame for a phone and internet outage throughout the Rocky View Schools District, a statement from the school board said.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER One more cool day before a week of warm weather
Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday, but with less wind and fewer clouds in southern Alberta.
Woman pleads guilty to defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services
A Regina woman has pleaded guilty to one count of fraud after being charged with defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services.
Saskatchewan United Party makes pitch to slash PST on second day of campaigning
Saskatchewan's general election campaign moved into its second day Wednesday, with the two main parties shying away from touching the provincial sales tax while an upstart conservative party promises to slash it in half.
-
Regina city councillors heard an update from administration on the Lawson Aquatic Centre replacement at Executive Committee Wednesday.
'Like going to a buffet with no one else in line': Housing sales stall in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
New data from Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley shows a surge in supply and drop in demand in the region's historically hot real estate market.
Plea from B.C. election candidates: Stop trashing our campaign signs
The moment the writ was dropped for the Oct. 19 election, candidates all over B.C. began putting up campaign signs. By the following day, many of those signs had already been stolen or vandalized, and that’s continuing today.
DoorDash adds fees in response to B.C. gig worker wage law
DoorDash is increasing fees in British Columbia in response to recently passed provincial legislation.
Indigenous-led campaign against gender-based violence tells John Rustad to stop wearing its pin
A grassroots campaign to end gender-based violence has sent a letter to BC Conservative Leader John Rustad informing him it is withdrawing permission for him to wear its symbol.
17-year-old charged with manslaughter in Fredericton homicide
A 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man who was assaulted in Fredericton last month.
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. The Saint John Police Force says 31-year-old Ryan Cail breached the conditions of his statutory release when he failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre last month.
'Extremely disappointing': Pictou businesses feel the pain as P.E.I. ferries remain out of service
A Nova Scotia town which relies on tourists is feeling the impacts of cancelled ferry crossings to Prince Edward Island.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.