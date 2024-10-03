WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Crash impacts morning traffic on Ouellette Avenue

    Emergency crews responded to the crash on Ouellette north of Eugenie Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Emergency crews responded to the crash on Ouellette north of Eugenie Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A multi-vehicle collision on the Ouellette Avenue overpass impacted morning commuters heading to downtown Windsor on Thursday morning.

    Emergency crews responded to the crash on Ouellette north of Eugenie Street just after 9 a.m.

    Five vehicles appeared to be part of the incident.

    CTV News has reached out to Windsor police for details.

