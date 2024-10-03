Brentwood Lottery kicks off 33rd edition amidst growing need for addiction supports

It’s the rare gamble that always pays, even if you don’t win. The Brentwood Dream Home Lottery launched on Thursday, in support of the home’s addiction recovery services.

This year, the lottery features 80 prizes, worth more than $1.3 million collectively. Participants can win weekly cash prizes, early bird draws, cars and of course, a new home.

“The home this year is valued at $1 million. It is in an upscale neighborhood in Amherstburg,” said Elizabeth Dulmage, Brentwood’s executive director.

Now in its 33rd edition, the lottery is one of the oldest active home lotteries in Ontario.

All the proceeds will go towards providing care for those in the region who are battling an addiction.

About six years ago, it was Joe Papa who was struggling with alcoholism and in need of life-saving care before it was too late. He just didn’t know it.

“I didn't realize how bad it was until I had to sit here and reflect on things I did, people I hurt and how long that actually went on,” Papa told CTV News in an interview.

“Addiction doesn't discriminate, lawyers, doctors, teachers, nurses, you name it.”

However, it was the time Papa spent at Brentwood connecting with others suffering from an addiction that he credits for now being sober. For the past year, he’s been working at Brentwood as an intake specialist, meeting clients when they first arrive.

Joe Papa is a former alcoholic, who now works as an intake specialist at Brentwood in Windsor, Ont. Pictured on Oct. 3, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

“For me, it has come full circle and it's literally life-changing, lifesaving,” Papa said.

Papa’s journey has come at the same time the region has experienced significant growth in the number of people seeking addiction care.

According to Dulmage, the waitlist for a new client can range from five to six weeks.

“People call and they're ready. They're desperate. They're wanting to come in and we can't bring them in immediately,” Dulmage said.

Although the provincial government contributes financially to operations, Brentwood relies heavily on the lottery to fund operations. The home has the capacity for 200 individuals, but due to financial restraints, it can only treat 43 people at a time.

“I mean, just drive downtown, take a look around and you see what's going on and we don't have the funding to get them a bed,” Papa said.

“That's why the lottery is so important. I got into Brentwood, I'm sure, because of the funding from the lottery.”

Tickets are now on sale and the winner of the dream home lottery will be announced on Jan. 11.