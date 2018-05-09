

CTV Windsor





Workforce WindsorEssex has launched a plan that provides analysis of labour market statistics and offers advice on how to grow the workforce.

The 2017-18 Community Labour Market Plan is a 61 page, data-rich report.

It matches 10 challenges with 10 opportunities, providing partners in government, industry, employment services, training and education, insight into how each challenge can be overcome.

“The CLMP provides an update on the local labour market, including information on demographics, the labour force, Employment Ontario services, and industry in Windsor-Essex, following a detailed review and analysis of available data from Statistics Canada, Employment Ontario, Emsi Analyst, TalentNeuron, as well as employer surveys and consultations conducted by Workforce WindsorEssex,” says Workforce WindsorEssex executive director Michelle Suchiu.

Some key challenges include the age and education of our workforce, as well as the overall participation rate. Other challenges dig deeper into gender, migration, and income issues that prevent greater participation in the labour market.



Officials say the region’s focus should be on growing the available supply of workers through efforts that:

• Offer more flexible work arrangements to attract those who are not working and not looking for work. For many in this group, full-time employment is undesirable. Employers should consider micro or part-time employment to hire qualified older workers, youth and/or persons with disabilities.

• Develop new short-term training programs to help people who lack training enter in-demand jobs.

• Provide newcomers with an opportunity to prove their education and skills while gaining Canadian work experience.

• Ensure that childcare services are available, affordable and located closer to large employment centres.

• Direct more young people and newcomers into apprenticeships and a very rewarding career in the skilled trades.