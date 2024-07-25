WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Shed fire causes $300,000 damage

    Chatham-Kent firefighters were called to a working structure fire on Gosnell Line in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Source: CK Fire) Chatham-Kent firefighters were called to a working structure fire on Gosnell Line in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Source: CK Fire)
    

    Chatham-Kent firefighters were called to a working structure fire on Thursday.

    It started around 1:20 p.m. on Gosnell Line.

    Upon initial arrival, crews were confronted with heavy flames from a large drive shed.

    The fire was brought under control. A Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue inspector was called to the scene. The cause is undetermined.

    Damage estimate is about $300,000.

