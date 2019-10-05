Woman rescued from second floor after fire in her home
The front entrance of a damaged home on Bruce Avenue is boarded up up on Saturday, Oct 5, 2019 following a fire. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 1:20PM EDT
WINDSOR, Ont. - A woman was rescued from her Bruce Avenue home after a fire broke out overnight Saturday.
Crews were called to a semi-detached residence in the 1500 block of Bruce Avenue after a neighbor across the street made a 911 call.
The neighbor said he saw the fire glow through a window.
The woman suffered minor smoke inhalation.
Investigators determined the fire started on the first floor in the livingroom and is responsible for $50,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.