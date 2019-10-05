

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR, Ont. - A woman was rescued from her Bruce Avenue home after a fire broke out overnight Saturday.

Crews were called to a semi-detached residence in the 1500 block of Bruce Avenue after a neighbor across the street made a 911 call.

The neighbor said he saw the fire glow through a window.

The woman suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Investigators determined the fire started on the first floor in the livingroom and is responsible for $50,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.