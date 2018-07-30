Woman charged with domestic assault at Rondeau Provincial Park
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 10:10AM EDT
A 35-year-old Stratford woman has been charged with assault after an alleged domestic disturbance at Rondeau Provincial Park.
Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the incident on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.
The woman was charged after a police investigation.
She was transported to the Chatham-Kent OPP Detachment and held for a bail hearing.
She will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 14 to answer to the charge.