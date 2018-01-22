

One woman has been arrested and Windsor police are looking for three men after another man was allegedly beaten and robbed on the weekend.

Police say a 55-year-old man walked into police headquarters around 10 a.m. on Sunday to report that he had just been the victim of a robbery.

The man alleges he went to a home in the 1000 block of Parent Ave. around 9:30 a.m., to arrange a meeting with someone he thought to be a prostitute after communicating with them over the internet.

When the victim entered the residence, he says he was met by a woman, and then confronted by three unknown men. He claims one man was brandishing and axe, the second a knife, and the third appeared unarmed. The victim told police both men with weapons had their faces covered.

The victim then said he assaulted and robbed, and one of the suspects proceeded to the victim’s vehicle and stole numerous items including his identification.

The victim was then allowed to leave and he immediately attended the police station.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation, and arrested a woman at the residence where the robbery took place around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence, and they recovered some of the stolen property, as well as weapons believed to have been used in the robbery.

The three suspects are described as:

#1: Male white, 5'7", slender build with a bandana around his face - armed with an axe

#2: Male white, 5'7", slender build wearing a black mask - armed with a knife

#3: Male white, 6', slender build, clean shaven with short dark hair

Giselle McKenna, 22, from Windsor, is charged with robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com

The Windsor Police Service is using the incident to remind the community of the potential dangers associated with meeting a stranger over the internet.

Many transactions are arranged over the internet, but police stress the importance of meeting in a public place such as a mall or other populated area.