Witnesses sought after Porsche and motorcycle collide

    The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is looking for witnesses after a collision involving a motorcycle and a Porsche.

    On April 19 around 8 p.m., police say a blue Porsche SUV turned left on Wellington Road from University Avenue and collided with a red and white Suzuki motorcycle that was travelling east on University Avenue.

    The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Porsche remained on scene.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

