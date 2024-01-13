Winter arrives in Windsor-Essex

WINDSOR
    Windsor-Essex got its first real taste of winter Friday evening, featuring a rush hour dumping that played a role in many car crashes and made for a tricky commute.

    Saturday, roads were mostly cleared, but the weather was not.

    “I moved to Windsor because it has less snow. This really isn't much snow,” said Sue Fregeau, a Windsor residents out for a stroll Saturday morning.

    Blowing snow made for poor visibility at times Saturday, but there wasn’t much accumulation, leaving behind a beautiful white snowscape not seen yet this Winter.

    “It changes the whole landscape. Everything's different,” said Frageau. “It's beautiful and I really enjoy it.”

    It was a different story Friday night with snow falling thick and fast, covering area roadways during rush hour.

    “It was very challenging,” said Phong Nguy, the City of Windsor’s manager of operations at public works.

    Nguy said 21 city plows were out all evening clearing main roads, but ran into trouble with the Friday traffic.

    “We're having a lot of a hard time just to get through the traffic,” Nguy said, noting plows will enter residential areas Saturday and Sunday to clear the icy roadways.

    “We’re just going to salt it. And then we'll let mother nature take care of it,” he said.

    Windsor police is reporting at least nine minor collisions during Friday’s dump but said none of them were serious.

    “Just be careful out there, drive with caution, drive with care please,” Nguy said.

    The city is also reminding homeowners and business owners to keep sidewalks clear. Businesses must clear snow off sidewalks within four hours of the snow stopping and homeowners have 12 hours to do the same.

    Services in Windsor

    With a mixed-bag of weather over the coming weeks and temperatures dipping, The City of Windsor and community partners are bracing for an influx of guests at area shelters.

    Here’s a list of key services available for people experiencing homelessness is Windsor and Essex County:

    • Downtown Mission
      Shelter beds and overnight warming centre for single men and women
      875 Ouellette Ave., Windsor
      519-973-5573
    • Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families
      Shelter beds for single women or families, and their pets; and an overnight warming centre for single women
      500 Tuscarora, Windsor
      519-971-7595
    • The Salvation Army
      Shelter beds for single men
      355 Church St., Windsor
      519-253-7473
       
    • Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)
      Daytime services offering housing, health and justice supports, and a place to rest and stay warm
      400 Wyandotte St. East, Windsor
      Open 7 days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
      519-253-3806 or 519-254-4824
       
    • Services in Essex County
      Leamington Emergency Shelter Program
      Shelter beds for eligible single men, women and families
      226-787-8805 (Answered 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • Essex County Homelessness Hub (ECH2)
      Daytime services offering housing supports, health and other supports, and a place to rest and stay warm
      215 Talbot St. East, Leamington
      Open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      519-326-8629 ext. 395
    • Leamington Community Hope Centre
      Evening meal program, other supports and a place to stay warm
      58 Erie St. South, Leamington
      Open 7 days a week from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
      519-326-9280

