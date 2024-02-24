Windsorites warming up for Coldest Night of the Year

For the fifth year, 12-year-old Brooke Renaud is leading a group of Windsor kids in fundraising efforts for the annual ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ drive.

“I just like helping other people,” she said.

For the past decade, the national fundraiser has seen Canadians collect cash for homeless outreach services in their area before spending the better part of a winter’s evening outside.

“I get to feel what the homeless feel,” said Renaud.

This year, she and her team have raised nearly $7,000, with all of the proceeds going straight to Windsor’s Downtown Mission.

Renaud said she made and sold pens to make the money, and her team held a bake sale and pasta dinner too.

They even took the leftovers downtown to give to some who are living unhoused.

“They were very appreciative,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, anybody can make a difference.”

The Downtown Mission said the Coldest Night of the Year is their biggest annual fundraiser.

This year, they set a $100,000 goal and had raised 87 per cent of that by the eve of the event.

“All of the money stays right here in Windsor where we need it,” said Michael McCallum, the Mission’s director of special events and community engagement.

McCallum said $100,000 is their loftiest goal yet, but he’s confident they’ll achieve it with what comes in on the last day.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Renaud’s group and the 36 other teams registered will meet at the Mission before setting off on a walk through the downtown core.

Renaud said she looked forward to the evening, while also feeling lucky.

“I feel good that I have a home that can keep me warm and a comfy bed to sleep in that will keep me warm,” she said.