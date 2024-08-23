WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsorites and furry friends invited to Pooch Plunge

    Pair of dogs out for a paddle. (Source: Paige_Rigoglioso/iStock via Getty Images Plus) Pair of dogs out for a paddle. (Source: Paige_Rigoglioso/iStock via Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    Calling all dog owners! The City of Windsor has planned its first ever Pooch Plunge, giving your furry friend the opportunity for a doggone good time!

    The festivities will take place on Sept. 8 at the Riverside Centennial Outdoor Pool, located at 6695 Wyandotte Street East.

    The plunge takes place after the pool closes for humans and the pool chemistry will be altered for a pet-friendly swimming opportunity.

    The city said the pool has a beach-style shallow end that allows dogs to wade in slowly. But, for the more water-savvy pups, they are more than welcome to take a plunge into the deep end!

    The small dog swim will take place from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. for dogs under 50 pounds. The large dog swim will follow from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., for those over 50 pounds.

    Dog diving for a ball in a pool. (Source: Jess Squires/iStock via Getty Images Plus)

    At 2:30 p.m., dogs of all sizes are welcome to sport their best doggy paddle until 3:15 p.m.

    Advanced registration is required and there’s a fee of $10 per dog. It is free for humans, but there is a limit of three dogs and you must have one person present per dog.

    If you would like to register, call 519-255-1161 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

    Staff will offer safety guidelines, a pre-swim waiver and more information on how to provide proof that your dog is fixed and up to date on its vaccinations before the event.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Car driven into building in south London

      The incident happened in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Highview Avenue. Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported, and that the investigation is ongoing.

    • Mask, cash and airsoft gun found during arrest in Sarnia

      Police in Sarnia are hoping the public may have more information after officers found several items during a recent arrest. Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Rainbow Park and during a search unrelated to the initial call, police found a man slumped over in a chair.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News