Windsorites and furry friends invited to Pooch Plunge

Calling all dog owners! The City of Windsor has planned its first ever Pooch Plunge, giving your furry friend the opportunity for a doggone good time!

The festivities will take place on Sept. 8 at the Riverside Centennial Outdoor Pool, located at 6695 Wyandotte Street East.

The plunge takes place after the pool closes for humans and the pool chemistry will be altered for a pet-friendly swimming opportunity.

The city said the pool has a beach-style shallow end that allows dogs to wade in slowly. But, for the more water-savvy pups, they are more than welcome to take a plunge into the deep end!

The small dog swim will take place from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. for dogs under 50 pounds. The large dog swim will follow from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., for those over 50 pounds.

Dog diving for a ball in a pool. (Source: Jess Squires/iStock via Getty Images Plus)

At 2:30 p.m., dogs of all sizes are welcome to sport their best doggy paddle until 3:15 p.m.

Advanced registration is required and there’s a fee of $10 per dog. It is free for humans, but there is a limit of three dogs and you must have one person present per dog.

If you would like to register, call 519-255-1161 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Staff will offer safety guidelines, a pre-swim waiver and more information on how to provide proof that your dog is fixed and up to date on its vaccinations before the event.