

CTV Windsor





A 17-year-old youth has been arrested after a commercial break-in on Manning Road and Amy Croft Drive.

Essex County OPP uniformed patrol officers were dispatched to the area for a commercial alarm on Sunday around 4 a.m.

Officers from both Lakeshore and Tecumseh detachments arrived on scene within minutes of the alarm notification to find a broken window.

Police started an investigation and officers searched the area, resulting in the arrest of a suspect.

The teen is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000.