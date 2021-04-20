WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a Windsor woman has been charged after an 89-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car in Kingsville.

Officers with the OPP Kingsville Detachment responded to a hit-and-run collision on Highway 3, near County Road 34, on April 13 at 11:25 p.m.

Police say the victim, an 89-year-old man from Leamington, was crossing Highway 3 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the man to be used for medical/rehabilitation care.

On Tuesday, the driver, a 55-year-old woman from Windsor, attended the Essex County OPP office and was arrested and charged with failing to stop at accident causing bodily harm.

The matter is scheduled to be heard in Windsor Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.