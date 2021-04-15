WINDSOR, ONT. -- Kingsville area OPP are investigating a hit-and-run that sent an 89-year-old pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a fail to remain collision between a car and a pedestrian Tuesday around 11:25 p.m. on Highway 3 near County Road 34.

Police say the victim, who is from Leamington, was crossing Highway 3 when he was struck by a car travelling westbound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The car fled the area without stopping to offer assistance or wait for officers to arrive at the scene. Police say the suspect vehicle has not been located.

The vehicle may be a dark grey Honda with possible damage to the front right passenger side and is likely missing the passenger side mirror, police say.

The investigation is continuing with the help of the Technical Traffic Investigators (TCI) and the Major Crimes Unit.

OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver and vehicle involved in the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com