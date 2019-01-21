

The Canadian Press





A 34-year-old Windsor woman is facing drug-related charges after an investigation in the downtown core.

In mid-January, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit were active in an investigation involving the trafficking of illicit drugs.

Over the course of the investigation, officers say they saw a suspect engaging in activities consistent with the trafficking of illegal substances.

On Wednesday around 10:30 p.m., a suspect was arrested in the area of Ontario Street and Hickory Road without incident for drug trafficking.

A search of the suspect resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, and a quantity of Canadian currency.

Brandi Bishop, 34, is charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking x4 and possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.