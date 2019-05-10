

Windsor police say a 29-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man have been charged after selling illicit drugs in the downtown core.

The drugs and guns unit was active in an illicit drug trafficking investigation.

Police say two adult suspects were identified who were believed to be selling illicit drugs in the downtown core of the city.

Investigators applied for and received judicial permission to search a residence located in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue.

On Thursday, members of the DIGS Unit, along with members of the Windsor Police Service City Centre Patrol attended the involved residence and executed the search warrant.

The two people were located inside the residence and arrested without incident.

Investigators say they found close to 50 individually packed baggies, each containing approximately 0.1 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Also seized was a quantity of Canadian cash, a digital scale, 0.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and some cell phones.

Sabrina Klippenstein, 29, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance - suspected crystal methamphetamine - for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance - suspected fentanyl, breach of recognizance x3 and facilitating a breach of recognizance.

Thanh Ha, 55, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a Controlled Substance - suspected crystal methamphetamine - for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance X3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.