Windsor West NDP incumbent Lisa Gretzky has retained her seat in the legislature.

She defeated PC candidate Adam Ibrahim, Liberal candidate Rino Bortolin, Green Party candidate Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale and Chad Durocher, representing the None of the Above Party.

Gretzky was first elected in 2014, when she beat Liberal incumbent Teresa Piruzza.

Gretzky was the NDP Critic for Community and Social Services and for Homelessness in the Ontario legislature -- but she also used her education background to pledge making post secondary education more affordable.

She was a public school board trustee in Windsor before she was elected to Queen's Park.