Windsor West voters re-elect NDP Lisa Gretzky
Windsor West NDP incumbent Lisa Gretzky speaks to the media after being re-elected in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 11:15PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 8, 2018 12:19AM EDT
Windsor West NDP incumbent Lisa Gretzky has retained her seat in the legislature.
She defeated PC candidate Adam Ibrahim, Liberal candidate Rino Bortolin, Green Party candidate Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale and Chad Durocher, representing the None of the Above Party.
Gretzky was first elected in 2014, when she beat Liberal incumbent Teresa Piruzza.
Gretzky was the NDP Critic for Community and Social Services and for Homelessness in the Ontario legislature -- but she also used her education background to pledge making post secondary education more affordable.
She was a public school board trustee in Windsor before she was elected to Queen's Park.