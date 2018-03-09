

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





It would seem Adam Sandler is a fan of the Green and Yellow.

The Hollywood star has been seen sporting a St. Clair College hooded sweater in a number of pictures online. But how did that come to be?

Last April, Sandler was in Windsor for a performance at Caesars Windsor with co-collaborators David Spade and Rob Schneider.

While in town, Sandler wanted to shoot some hoops during downtime and was brought to St. Clair College’s SportsPlex with his group of friends.

“Part of his thing is he likes on his days off to wind down and have a place to shot some hoops,” said John Fairley, of St. Clair College.

Sandler stuck around for about an hour, after which Fairley toured the A-lister around the facility. Before parting ways, Fairley provided Sandler with some Saints apparel, which he says is customary when high profile visitors roll into town.

“You have guests that come to the college. We’ve given stuff to the Premier, the Prime Minister. And of course, as you can see, Adam Sandler,” said Fairley.

Fairley gave Sandler some green Saints hoodies, a black sweater and some t-shirts, as well as a bunch for David Spade and Rob Schneider.

“You give gifts and you never know, they give it to the entourage, you never know if they’ll keep it,” Fairley said. Turns out he did.

A series of photos of Sandler online have gone viral, featuring him wearing the Saints hoodies.

“So we did some searching and you start adding one to another, him in Disneyland, one in New York, I guess he did a viral thing with TMZ where he played the guitar in the subway,” Fairley told CTV News.

Fairley noted he’s happy that the world-famous actor is getting good use of his Saints gear and the college is happy he’s providing some free promotion, even if it’s not intentional.

“We’re proud of him,” Fairley said.