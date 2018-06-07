PC Rick Nicholls wins third election in Chatham-Kent Leamington
PC incumbent Rick Nicholls celebrates after winning his third election in Chatham-Kent Leamington on June 7, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
PC incumbent Rick Nicholls has won his third election in Chatham-Kent Leamington.
Nicholls is pleased to represent a riding which now has a seat with the party in power with a majority government.
Nicholls was first elected in 2011 and was one of the few PC members to retain a seat in 2014.
However Nicholls says that is in the past and he’s pleased to continue representing Chatham-Kent Leamington.
Nicholls believes the conservatives have a strong caucus that will review policy and make good in the promises made during this election campaign.
Rick Nicholls is pleased to be a part of the party in power. #ChathamKentLeamington @CTVWindsor #ckont pic.twitter.com/sY6V53Hzky— Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) June 8, 2018