PC incumbent Rick Nicholls has won his third election in Chatham-Kent Leamington.

Nicholls is pleased to represent a riding which now has a seat with the party in power with a majority government.

Nicholls was first elected in 2011 and was one of the few PC members to retain a seat in 2014.

However Nicholls says that is in the past and he’s pleased to continue representing Chatham-Kent Leamington.

Nicholls believes the conservatives have a strong caucus that will review policy and make good in the promises made during this election campaign.