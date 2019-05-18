

CTV Windsor





Is your backyard swimming pool open yet?

The City of Windsor says property owners have one week to open them.

The concern is unopened pools will become breeding grounds for mosquitos and help spread the West Nile virus.

The city has a little known swimming pool by-law #160-2010. It requires pools to be in full operation by May 24 and remain open until September 1.

Pool owners are also encouraged to check the fencing surrounding the backyard pools to ensure they comply with city by-laws.

When pools are no longer in use, property owners must ensure property winter pool covers are installed. Pool covers are to be free from accumulation, stagnant water, and treated with appropriate pool chemicals to mitigate mosquito breeding in the fall.

Anyone having concerns with safety of swimming pools should call 311 and more information can be found on the city’s website.

A violation of the bylaws could result in an order of compliance as well as an inspection fee of $260.